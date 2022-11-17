Fitness studio to host adoption event

A new Phoenix group fitness studio, Axion Fitness Club, will host a fundraising event to support Home Fur Good no-kill animal rescue.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include food, fitness contests, raffle prizes and gift cards from local restaurants and stores. In addition, the studio will donate $100 to the shelter for every new membership that signs up that day. Volunteers from the shelter will also be on site the day of the event with dogs that are available for adoption.

Axion, located at 6825 N. 16th St., Unit A9, in Phoenix, specializes in strength focused circuit training for full body toning. For additional information, call 602-880-3866 or visit www.axionfitclub.com.