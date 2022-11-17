Program geared toward Native American women

Twenty-one Native American women entrepreneurs graduated in October from Project DreamCatcher. The program is a collaboration between Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.

Project DreamCatcher is a free business development program for Native American women entrepreneurs at Thunderbird School of Global Management’s newly opened Global Headquarters on ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus. The one-week business training program offers MBA-level business classes taught in-person by faculty.

“Project DreamCatcher provides a supportive community where Native American women can not only gain strategic business skills, but also nurture professional relationships that can help them as they start or grow their businesses,” said Dinora Gonzalez, project manager for Project DreamCatcher.

Throughout the program, cohort participants have access to graduate-level classes, coaching and advising sessions with business professionals, and networking activities designed to develop new skills and the confidence to start or grow a business. Before this cohort, the program graduated 67 women and fostered the creation and success of 30 different businesses.

The next Project DreamCatcher cohort will run from November 13 to 18. Priority is given to enrolled members of the Hualapai, San Carlos Apache, White Mountain Apache tribes and Tohono O’odham or Navajo Nation. Enrolled members of nine additional tribal nations are also eligible. For more information on the program, visit https://thunderbird.asu.edu/lifelong-learning/entrepreneurship/dream-catcher.