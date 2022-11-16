Free behavioral health services offered

The City of Phoenix and Mercy Care have partnered to offer free behavioral health services to Phoenix residents.

Residents can get behavioral health treatment and services at no cost, including mental health screenings, counseling and therapy, substance use treatment, outreach and case management. Sometimes people who are experiencing mental health or substance use issues feel ashamed or afraid. But the City says, “You shouldn’t be. It’s OK to ask for help.”

Services are available for individuals, adults and children and families at many locations throughout the Phoenix area. These services are made possible through an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant from the City of Phoenix.

Visit https://bit.ly/getwellphx or call 1-866-642-1582 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. for more information.