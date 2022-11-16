KTAR honored as ‘legendary’

KTAR News celebrated 100 years of broadcasting in Arizona this year. Adding to this achievement, in October, the station received the esteemed NAB Marconi Radio Award for Legendary Station of the Year.

“For more than 100 years, KTAR has been built on the backs of broadcasting legends. We are honored and thrilled to win one of the most coveted awards in broadcasting,” said Ryan Hatch, SVP/market manager for Bonneville Phoenix. “I’m so proud of our talented Bonneville Phoenix team who continues to embody the legacy of building up, connecting, and informing the community that we serve.”

The largest radio news team in the Southwest delivers breaking news, in-depth coverage, and reporting on important issues in the community. The combined digital and on-air audiences reach more than 1.5 million people each month.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio