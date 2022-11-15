Deli offers turkey day dining

Guests are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Chompie’s family at any of their Valley locations Thursday, Nov. 24. Diners can enjoy a homemade feast, available for dine in or take out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chompie’s Thanksgiving feast includes white meat turkey breast with stuffing and cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, homestyle string beans, candied yams, fresh baked knot rolls with butter and a slice of apple pie or pumpkin pie.

The cost is $24.99 per person or $12.99 for children 10 and under, plus tax and gratuity. Wine, beer and cocktails are available for an additional charge.

In Phoenix, visit Chompie’s at 3212 E. Cactus Rd. For more information, call 602-710-2910 or visit www.chompies.com.