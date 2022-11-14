Tuition giveaway runs through Dec. 19

Family-owned and operated Barro’s Pizza will once again give away $10,000 to one local Arizona resident in the 2022 Arizona Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. The prize money is available to help pay college tuition or any related educational expenses. Entries will be accepted online at www.barrospizza.com/drpeppercontest through Dec. 19.

The Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has awarded $95,000 to students in Arizona since 2012. Submissions are open to all Arizona residents 18 year or older. A winner will be selected at random from the online and text-to-win entries. The winner can use the money to pay for current expenses such as tuition and books or to pay off outstanding student loans.