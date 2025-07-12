In June, POV Foods, the restaurant group behind Old Town Scottsdale’s Rusty Spur Saloon, announced that it had purchased the Swizzle Inn, the unpretentious midtown Phoenix “dive” located at 5835 N. 16th St. The bar officially changed hands May 19, but the new owners says that longtime patrons can rest assured: “The lights will stay dim, the tinsel-wrapped Christmas strands will stay up and the drinks will keep flowing.”

“The Swizzle Inn is the neighborhood’s living room,” said Bill Toole, owner of POV Foods, in a June 3 press release. “It’s a place people come to unwind, share a story, shoot some pool. We’re not here to change that, we’re here to honor it and keep the doors open for the next generation of regulars.”

Founded in 2014, POV Foods is known for its stewardship of the Rusty Spur Saloon, a historic watering hole that has been slinging drinks since 1951. The company says that it will bring the same commitment to community, culture and continuity to the Swizzle Inn.

Opened in 1996 by longtime proprietor Beth Johnson, the Swizzle Inn quickly became a beloved neighborhood dive bar. Tucked into the back corner of a North Central Phoenix strip mall, it is known for its windowless hideaway, circular bar top and nautical touches, including a porthole on the front door and a sign out front that reads, “No Starbucks Parking.” Strings of multicolored holiday lights glow year-round, casting a warm glow over dartboards, a pool table and, for the brave, the neon blue “Shark Fart.” Every day, there’s a $2 brown bag mystery shot waiting behind the bar.

“It is more than just a cornerstone, it is a gathering place where camaraderie lives and nostalgia thrives,” POV said.

They add that their vision is grounded in respect for that legacy. Familiar faces will still be pouring drinks, Wednesday trivia will continue at 7 p.m., daily specials will still be dubbed the “catch of the day” and the laid-back charm will remain untouched.

“We’re not some big corporation coming in to rebrand or remodel,” said Annie Gaillard, general manager of the Swizzle Inn and POV’s beverage director. “We’re local folks who believe in the power of community, and we plan to carry on the Swizz’s tradition of being a spot where everyone feels welcome.”

Toole added, “We’re not a group of investors looking for a quick flip. This is our livelihood, our passion, and when we commit to a place, it’s for the long haul. The Swizzle Inn felt like the right fit because it already has history and heart, and we want to help carry that forward. No matter who walks through the door, the Swizz will keep its promise to feel like home and carry on its motto: Come as you are.”

The Swizzle Inn is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/swizzleinnphx.

