Another scorching summer in the Valley has arrived, and the Arizona Humane Society is reminding residents that rising temperatures can present life-threatening dangers for pet. As you gear up for the heat, pet parents are urged to consider the Three Ps of Heat Safety.

First, PAWse – Always check the pavement before heading outside. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for paws. This is true even after sundown. The asphalt on Valley streets can reach up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months. With temperatures regularly reaching 115° in Phoenix, it’s no wonder pavement burn is a real danger in the Southwest between June, July and August each year. Once outside temperatures surpass 95°, the risk of pavement burn increases for bare skin contact, including our pets’ paws.

Next, Plan – Create a plan around your pet’s exercise and activity. Schedule walks during cooler hours early in the morning or late at night, provide plenty of water and implement fun indoor enrichment activities. Check AHS’ TikTok account for ideas (@azhumanesociety).

Finally, Protect – Never leave your pet in a hot car, research pet-safe sunscreen for shorthair breeds and think about booties to shield their feet from sweltering surfaces.

AHS also reminds residents that Phoenix Trails are closed to all dogs when temperatures reach 100 degrees and above because of the risk of heat stroke and pavement burn. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and the Parks Board have adopted this policy to protect your dog’s health and safety on high-temperature days. Failing to comply could lead to a fine or jail time.

Find more summer safety tips at www.azhumane.org or www.phoenix.gov/parks.

