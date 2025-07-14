The Arizona Chapter of the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI), will present its 42nd Annual Auction, Fundraiser & Dinner, celebrating the Chinese zodiac and the “Year of the Snake” on Friday, July 25, from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Camby – Autograph Collection in Phoenix.

Proceeds from this event will help support the association’s mission and ongoing efforts to provide quality continuing education and scholarships for those professionals currently in the hospitality industry, as well as those pursuing a career in the field.

This year, HSMAI will partner with its official Charity of the Year for 2025 – Harvest Compassion Centers, which launched in 2011 to serve the needs of children and their families through the “Food Banking Reimagined” model. Their goals are simple: reduce food insecurity for children and families living in poverty, improve their overall quality of life in the home, and improve their school readiness and academic achievements.

Tickets for this year’s event are available at $105 per person, or $925 for a corporate table of 10. For more information, call Joanne Winter at 602-647-3039, or register at www.hsmai-az.org.

