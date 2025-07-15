This summer, the historic Arizona Biltmore is welcoming locals with dining specials for the whole family, in addition to summer programming and expanded wellness offerings.

Families are invited to indulge in new American cuisine at McArthur’s Restaurant & Bar at the heart of Arizona Biltmore. Now through Aug. 31, children five years and under eat completely free from the kids’ menu with each paid adult meal. Special dining nights include Biltmore Salad & Pizza Nights (late-night bites featuring McArthur’s signature salads and house-made pizzas), daily after 8 p.m.; Burgers at the Biltmore (classic and creative burgers paired with local brews for casual evening dining), Mondays, 5-8 p.m.; Biltmore Taco Tuesday (a vibrant lineup of Southwest-inspired tacos and margaritas), Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.; and Biltmore Italian Nights (housemade pastas, rustic favorites and Italian wines). Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.

In addition, guests can experience the vibrant flavors of Latin fare at Renata’s Hearth this summer, with the restaurant’s newly unveiled prix fixe menu. Boasting three courses, menu highlights include blue crab ceviche, octopus a la Veracruzana, smoked Westholme Wagyu brisket, pollo pibil and more. Tickets are $65 per person and a curated wine pairing is available for an additional $65.

Arizona Biltmore is located at 2400 E. Missouri Ave. To learn more about the property’s Summer at the Spa promotions, available July 1 to Sept. 30, or the Hometown Heroes Discount, offering 40 percent off luxury stays to first responders, active and retired military, medical staff and educators, visit www.arizonabiltmore.com.

