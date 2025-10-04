Valley diners are invited to FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel’s latest dining experience – the French Libations Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to sip and savor their way through a four-course pairing dinner prepared by executive chef Daniel Crabtree, and food and beverage director Austin Emmert. Together, they will present an evening of flair, flavor and fabulous wine pairings.

The first course includes Radis et Foie-gras – pickled radish, foie gras butter and sel gris paired with Domaine Vetriccie Corse. The second course offers Haricot-Vert Salade – heirloom green beans, marinated white beans, baked brie crisp, cured egg yolk, watercress-lemon oil and micro herbs paired with Flores Picpoul De Pinet. The third course will feature Magret de Canard, a seared duck breast, cherry gastrique, celeriac puree and braised escarole paired with Le Clos D’ Augustin Bourgogne Pinot Noir. The fourth course will be Poire à la Beaujolaise – pear poached in spiced red wine with a savory toasted almond ice cream, pastry crumbles and red wine sauce paired with Chateau Lagrange Lussac Saint Emilion.

The cost begins at $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity. FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are located at 1100 N. Central Ave. Contact the restaurant at 602-875-8080 or find more details and RSVP link at www.matchphx.com/events.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.