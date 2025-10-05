A pop-up demonstration scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, will help bring transit-oriented living to life. Presented by the city of Phoenix in conjunction with Valley Metro, the event will be held at Plaza19, located within the 19th Avenue and Dunlap Park and Ride. Geared towards residents of all ages, the event will offer interactive displays, a bike safety rodeo for kids, food trucks, vendors, music and more.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is an effort by the city to demonstrate how active transportation can transform everyday spaces into vibrant destinations and offer insight into “the potential of transit-oriented development through community engagement and mobility-focused programming.”

Through its various Transit Oriented Community policy plans, the city of Phoenix is seeking to redevelop the Dunlap park and ride and others into mixed-use properties that include both commercial and residential uses. Learn more by visiting www.phoenix.gov and searching “Transit Oriented Communities.”

