Phoenix is home to more than 41,000 acres of desert parks and mountain preserves, and 200-plus miles of trails. Millions of people enjoy city trails every year – and every year, more than 200 hikers are rescued from those parks and preserves.

The Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to join them on Saturday, Oct. 11, 7 to 9 a.m., for a free ranger-led hike along the Double Buttes Trail at Papago Park, 626 N. Galvin Parkway. Enjoy the scenery and improve your health, while learning more about hiking safety, recreation programs and Phoenix’s beautiful natural resources.

The Hike Right PHX program is open to all ages and experience levels. Preregistration is required for each hike. Participants should bring plenty of water and dress appropriately.

Register for the event at www.phoenix.gov/calendar/parks-events/hike-right.html. Learn more about hiking safety at www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails.

