At its Aug. 27 meeting the Phoenix City Council approved the acquisition of the Cholla Library property. Built in 1974, the library is located at 10050 N. Metro Parkway E. The city currently leases a 30,003 square foot site for the library under a ground lease agreement.

In a statement released after the acquisition approval, District 1 Councilmember Ann O’Brien said, “By purchasing this property outright – at fair market value – we’re securing this community asset in perpetuity while eliminating ongoing lease obligations.,” adding, “This acquisition is particularly significant as it sits adjacent to The Metropolitan, a 68-acre redevelopment project that will bring new housing, retail and public amenities, transforming an area that’s seen years of decline. By owning this property, we secure Cholla Library’s role in the neighborhood’s renaissance while ensuring our public investment complements the surrounding development.”

