The annual Phoenix Greek Festival will return for its 64th year Oct. 10-12. Held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center, 1973 E. Maryland Ave., the event will run from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

During the three-day event, attendees can enjoy Hellenic hospitality with Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items and activities for kids.

Enjoy gyros, kalamari, pastitsio, spanakopita, lamb, and loukoumades. In addition, find Greek pastries made from scratch, including baklava, melomakarouna dipped in honey, and much.

The Village Market features imported feta cheese, phyllo dough, olives, fresh oregano and more. Greek liquors will be served alongside imported Greek beer and wine. Vendors will be on hand to showcase jewelry, artwork, pottery, clothing accessories, gift items and more.

Greek folk dancers will perform virtually every hour, and dance lessons will be offered daily.

Admission is $5 for an entire day of food and fun. Children under 12 get in for free and residents 60 and over get in for free on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For information, visit www.phoenixgreekfestival.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.