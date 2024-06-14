Valley residents are invited to celebrate Juneteenth at one of Phoenix’s remaining Black historic landmarks, the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, for their inaugural Juneteenth Festival, scheduled for June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Commemorate Juneteenth’s legacy of community empowerment through the celebration of Black history, music, culture and tradition. Explore Carver’s historic halls and enjoy family-friendly performances, arts and crafts, vendor and community booths and delicious food.

In addition, guests can view a special preview of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Jubilee Journey: Celebrating Freedom and Resilience in Arizona.” The exhibit explores the rich tapestry of Arizona’s civil rights battles and victories, honoring the local heroes whose tireless efforts have shaped shared heritage. Funded by Arizona Humanities, the exhibit pays homage to the myriad individuals who have convened here to pursue freedom and equality and invites viewers to immerse themselves in a journey of exploration, engagement, and reflection on the pivotal role of Juneteenth and Arizona’s ongoing quest for civil rights.

Festival admission is free and open to all. Registration is encouraged. The George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is located at 415 E. Grant St. in Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.carveraz.org.