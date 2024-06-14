Phoenix chef/restaurateur Doug Robson opened an all-new restaurant, Tesota, Friday, May 17, in the heart of Uptown Phoenix. Open daily for lunch, dinner and happy hour, the eatery (300 W. Camelback Road) is the newest creation from Robson, the chef/partner behind Gallo Blanco and Otro Café in Phoenix.

Nestled inside the indoor-outdoor space that previously housed Southern Rail, which closed its doors after nine-and-a-half years Dec. 23, 2023, and was also the longtime home of the historic Beefeater’s Steakhouse, the new restaurant expands upon Robson’s Latin-centric menus with a globe-straddling approach to ingredient-focused dishes, ranging from premium steaks and seafoods, to Mediterranean, Asian and South American fare. Tesota, which is the Spanish word for “desert ironwood tree,” will also offer an ever-changing menu of craft cocktails and beers, plus a premium wine list, highlighted by an extensive selection of Arizona wines.

“Having previously focused on Mexican and Latin fare, I was excited to expand our boundaries, literally.” Robson said. “Tesota is as much a neighborhood restaurant as it is destination restaurant, with a chef-driven, seasonal menu with lots of fun ingredients that explore different culinary traditional across borders.”

For example, the restaurant incorporates the existing pizza oven to make fold-over sandwiches, starting with fresh-baked pizza dough that’s split apart and stuffed with delicious ingredients such as an Argentinean Choripan, which is made with Phoenix’s own Schreiner’s sausage and chimichurri sauce. The restaurant also offers a seasonal menu of Pizzettas, or individual pizzas, including chorizo, asparagus, margarita and an Iberian Salumi. In addition,

Robson partnered with the property’s executive chef, Jared Porter, to incorporate Asian elements, including fresh seafood and crudo dishes. As a nod to Beefeater’s, the restaurant will also offer premium cuts of steak, from prime ribeye to flatiron steak and a Wagyu burger.

For more information, visit www.tesotaphx.com.