During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Huss Brewing Co. is partnering with Upward Projects and Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q by donating proceeds from Huss’ new Pink Pineapple Haze to local nonprofit Wigged Out.

At participating locations around the Valley from Oct. 1-31, Huss, Upward Projects, and Rudy’s will donate a portion of sales of Huss’ new IPA to the nonprofit. The giveback includes $1 from every pint of the beer sold; $2 from every pitcher and 4-pack of the beer sold at Huss locations; and $1 from every can of the beer sold at all four Rudy’s locations.

Upward Projects will be pouring Pink Pineapple Haze at their Joyride Taco House, Windsor and Federal Pizza locations as part of this partnership. They will also host a pop-up with Huss Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4-6 p.m. on the Joyride Central patio.

Pink Pineapple Haze is described as a blend of luscious pineapple and prickly pear puree with El Dorado and Azacca hops, to deliver “a tantalizing explosion of tropical fruit punch that captivate your palate with exotic flavors.”

Wigged Out (www.wiggedout.org) provides financial assistance to people in Arizona who are in need of wigs and head coverings due to hair loss caused by a diagnosed medical condition, such as cancer, alopecia, blood and genetic disorders, anxiety, or complications from surgery or medications. The organization says that by partnering with reputable wig boutiques across the greater Phoenix area, they are able to ensure the people they help are able to receive new, high quality and well-fitting wigs that they are able to select, empowering them to feel more like themselves.

Learn more at www.hussbrewing.com or www.upwardprojects.com.