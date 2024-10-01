At just five months old, the adorable Peach has already proven she is not as fragile as the fruit she is named after, even though she may be a little bruised at the moment. The sweet, energetic cattle dog mix was transferred to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) from a local emergency animal clinic with an injury to her front leg after she was reportedly hit by a car.

After X-rays were performed, it was found that her leg was severely fractured and unable to be repaired surgically. Because of this, Peach (pet number 786795) is in need of a loving Foster Hero home for about a month to allow her other leg to gain strength prior to her amputation surgery.

Peach is an incredibly cute pup who would be a joy for anyone to have in their home. With more sick, injured and abused pets pouring through AHS’ shelters each day, fostering a pet like this cutie allows the nonprofit to care for even more animals in need as it helps expand the walls of the shelter.

Being an AHS Foster Hero is a lifesaving venture with cases that fit every family and lifestyle. By bringing in a foster pet(s), residents allow AHS to continue caring for even more of the community’s sick, injured and abused pets by opening up much-needed kennel space.

For more information on how to become a Foster Hero, visit www.azhumane.org/foster to take the online orientation and apply.