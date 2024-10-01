Sweet Peach is an energetic, five-month-old cattle dog mix who is looking for a foster home where she can heal from a leg injury (photo courtesy of Arizona Humane Society).

At just five months old, the adorable Peach has already proven she is not as fragile as the fruit she is named after, even though she may be a little bruised at the moment. The sweet, energetic cattle dog mix was transferred to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) from a local emergency animal clinic with an injury to her front leg after she was reportedly hit by a car.

After X-rays were performed, it was found that her leg was severely fractured and unable to be repaired surgically. Because of this, Peach (pet number 786795) is in need of a loving Foster Hero home for about a month to allow her other leg to gain strength prior to her amputation surgery.

Peach is an incredibly cute pup who would be a joy for anyone to have in their home. With more sick, injured and abused pets pouring through AHS’ shelters each day, fostering a pet like this cutie allows the nonprofit to care for even more animals in need as it helps expand the walls of the shelter.

Being an AHS Foster Hero is a lifesaving venture with cases that fit every family and lifestyle. By bringing in a foster pet(s), residents allow AHS to continue caring for even more of the community’s sick, injured and abused pets by opening up much-needed kennel space.

For more information on how to become a Foster Hero, visit www.azhumane.org/foster to take the online orientation and apply.

