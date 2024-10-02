The Melrose Community Alliance (MCA) will host several opportunities for neighbors to gather and connect in the coming months.

First up is the Melrose Monthly Happy Hour. Generally held the first Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at a neighborhood location, the next event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stacy’s at Melrose, 4343 N. 7th Ave. The Nov. 6 event will be held at Belly Kitchen and Bar, 4971 N. 7th Ave., and the Dec. 4 event location is yet to be determined.

Also in October is a Halloween event and food drive, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3-7 p.m. The event is hosted by The Royale and the Carnation Association of Neighbors (www.carnationassociationaz.com), with the support of MCA. The Royale is located at 635 W. Glenrosa Ave. The neighborhood will partner with the Community Church of Hope for the food drive.

Area neighbors will also want to save the date of Saturday, Dec. 14, for the annual Merriment in Melrose event. The event will bring seasonal cheer, including a tree lighting ceremony in the Lyceum Park, and serves as a fundraiser for MCA.

To stay up to date on other events taking place in Melrose and connect with the Melrose Community Alliance, visit www.melrosecommunityalliance.com.