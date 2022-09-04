Library closed for maintenance

Century Library, on Highland Avenue east of State Route 51, is closed for maintenance through the month of September. The library’s book drop will not be available during this time.

The closure at the 6,500-square-foot library began Aug. 22. and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2.

For information on other locations for book drops (available 24/7 at all open locations) and which location residents can temporarily select as their preferred holds pickup location, visit the Locations & Hours page on www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.