In November, voters approved four measures that will fund infrastructure and rehabilitation needs of both aging city facilities and areas of rapid growth, with new and enhanced parks, libraries, fire and police stations, affordable housing, street improvements and more.

The 2023 General Obligation (GO) Bond Program includes more than $500 million. The city says that approved projects will be prioritized and allocated over the five-year period of 2024-25 to 2028-29 and included in the Preliminary Capital Improvement Program (CIP) scheduled to be presented to City Council on March 19, 2024.

Learn more about the GO Bond program at www.phoenix.gov/bond.