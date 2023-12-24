In November, the Phoenix-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Realty hosted a successful Homes for Dogs Adoption event in conjunction with Coldwell Banker Realty’s national Homes for Dogs Project. The event was held in partnership with Phoenix Animal Care Coalition 911 (https://pacc911.org) at their offices, located at 3113 E. Lincoln Dr. in Phoenix. A total of 10 dogs and two cats were adopted at the event.

“We were so happy to see so many people attend our Homes for Dogs adoption event,” said Ali Ozer, branch manager. “Our community came out to support these great dog organizations and adopt some beautiful pups.”

Coldwell Banker Realty’s annual Homes for Dogs Project benefits the tail-wagging communities across the nation and the animal shelters that support them. For the Homes for Dogs Project, Coldwell Banker Realty offices collect toys, pet food and monetary donations to help out the staff and volunteers of shelters. Select offices also partner with local shelters and organizations to host pet adoption events.