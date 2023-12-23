Cutie, a Japanese concept store, is now open near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The store offers a full line of Daiso products and more. Daiso is often called “the Japanese dollar store,” but with cute “kawaii” designs and unique character.

Daiso’s product-line includes everything from stationery to cosmetics to home goods. Get a taste of Japanese culture with the store’s origami paper, calligraphy tools, obento products, tabi socks, and more.

Cutie Phoenix is located at 1615 W. Camelback Road, Suite 109. For more information, call 602-464-4713 or visit https://cutie-phoenix.square.site.