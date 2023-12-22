In November, Provision launched three new specialty drinks filled with festive flavors to celebrate the season.

Now on the menu are the Kyoto Blossom, featuring sparkling white tea, house-made blackberry compote, lavender bitters and lavender rose dust; the Casablanca, made with Nitro cold brew, spiced honey syrup, fig bitters, cinnamon and cardamom dust; and the Habanero Mocha, with single-origin chocolate syrup, fire tincture, espresso, milk and cinnamon dust. These festive sips are available through Sunday, Dec. 31, during restaurant hours.

Provision 7th Street is located at 711 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 115, Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-704-7211 or visit www.provisioncoffee.com.