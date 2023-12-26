Broken Yolk Café celebrated its grand opening of a new Biltmore area location in November.

Located in the bustling Camelback Colonnade, Broken Yolk Phoenix will serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily, and is equipped with a full bar. The restaurant says that it takes pride in its atmosphere and staff, who make every diner feel like a “regular.”

Popular dishes include the Chicken & Waffle Benedict (two Belgian waffle quarters topped with crispy chicken tenders, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce), Californian Omelet (bacon, home fries, American cheese. Topped with avocado and sour cream), Wild West Burger (applewood-smoked bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo), Monte Cristo (grilled ham and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two extra-thick slices of French toast served with a side of raspberry sauce) and more. Wash it all down with unlimited refills on coffee or choose from a Mimosa Flight or Bloody Mary Flight. Gluten-free and vegan/vegetarian options available.

The Phoenix location is the first in the market to be owned and operated by San Diego-based hospitality group, Grant & Grit Collective. In addition to Phoenix, the group also operates three of the concept’s locations in Southern California, with more under development.

Broken Yolk Café is located at 1928 E. Highland Ave, #SF01. For additional information, visit www.thebrokenyolkcafe.com.