Local brothers Carlos and Luis Araujo have officially opened the doors to Spherion Staffing and Recruiting franchise in Phoenix. Their goal: to help connect local job seekers with career opportunities in manufacturing, light industrial, technical and professional services industries.

Located at 301 E. Bethany Home Road, Suite C-180, the new office officially opened Oct. 23 to help match local job seekers in the Phoenix and South-Central Arizona areas with meaningful employment opportunities.

Combined, the brothers have more than 46 years of leadership experience, with backgrounds in management and assisting fellow veterans with career development. Together they hope to assist Spanish speaking job seekers and veterans build careers in the Phoenix area.

For additional information, visit www.spherion.com/phoenix.