Studies have shown that families who start reading aloud to their children at birth help strengthen language skills and build vocabulary–two important tools when children begin learning to read in kindergarten.

The Phoenix Public Library is encouraging parents to help build their child’s literacy before beginning school with its new program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Through the new online program, parents can track progress, earn prizes and receive weekly book recommendations based on a child’s age and interests — all while helping instill a love of reading.

To participate register at any Phoenix Public Library location or sign up online, then download the Beanstack Tracker App for easy tracking on your mobile device. Add 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at Phoenix Public Library in Beanstack.

When you reach 500 books, your child will receive a free book. When you complete 1,000 books, your child will receive a free “I Read 1000 Books” t-shirt. ​​​​​​

To learn more, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.