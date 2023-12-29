In November, Fox Restaurant Concepts announced that after 12 years in Arcadia, The Henry will soon expand with a second Arizona location, slated to open in 2024 at the historic Uptown Plaza located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Established in 2013 by restaurateur and 12-time James Beard Award nominee Sam Fox of Fox Restaurant Concepts, The Henry is “where neighbors and visitors can always count on warm welcomes at all times of the day in a restaurant that beckons guests in with timeless elegance and a friendly, comfortable environment.”

Diners at Uptown will enjoy the same classics from the Arcadia location but can also expect to see some new additions to the dinner menu. The well-known corner spot will undergo all-new construction and take on a style all its own. Guests can expect rich, green exterior awnings and centerpiece fireplace on the front patio. Add to that a walk-up coffee bar, spacious private dining room, warm leather banquettes, sky-blue tufted chairs, and ornate wooden and marble tables to give the restaurant a chic, café-like coziness against the bustling open kitchen in the background.

The Henry Central Phoenix will be located at 2 E. Camelback Road, adjacent to its sister concept, Flower Child, within the same plaza. For more information, visit www.thehenryrestaurant.com.