To help ease holiday travel conditions, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no full highway closures for construction are scheduled over the holiday weekend (from Friday afternoon, Dec. 29, through early Tuesday morning, Jan. 2). The weekend break from closures includes Phoenix-area freeways.

ADOT reminds drivers that they should:

Remain alert, get adequate rest, buckle up and never drive while impaired.

Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through any existing work zones along state highways.

Pay attention while behind the wheel.

Keep speeds in check, be patient and expect the unexpected — all of which are among ADOT’s key safety recommendations as the holiday travel season near an end.

Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic for more information about tracking highway conditions or visit the ADOT website for additional information.