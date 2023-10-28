Drivers should be aware that improvement projects will require closures along two Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 27-30), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 30) for work zone setup and lane adjustments as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10. Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Detours: Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near SR 51 to reach southbound Loop 101 before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the eastbound I-10 closure. Note: Following this weekend’s work the eastbound I-10 lanes will be divided (shifted) by a new work zone between 48th Street and Broadway Road (two lanes to the left and three lanes to the right of the work zone).

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 30) for bridge work. North- and southbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ellsworth and Sossaman roads plus Superstition Springs Boulevard closed. Detours: Consider using either stretch of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Broadway Road, Southern Avenue or Baseline Road.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.

