The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers of two Phoenix-area freeway closures for freeway improvement projects this weekend, including a stretch of northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale and sections of State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway). ADOT recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following restrictions are in place June 14-17:

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17) for lighting installation (widening project). Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street/Pima Road closed. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 to westbound Shea Boulevard can use northbound Scottsdale Road to Loop 101 beyond the closure. Note : The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard, which has been closed for reconstruction, is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (June 17).

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17) for construction. Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17). Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 plus northbound SR 143 closed between I-10 and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17) for construction. Both Loop 202 ramps to southbound SR 143 closed. Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 and/or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach destinations including 44th Street/Sky Harbor Airport. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to three left lanes between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Southern Avenue in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to southbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.