The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Oct. 4-7. Interstate 10 will be closed in opposite directions in two separate areas. Stretches of Loop 101 and Loop 202 also will be closed.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the I-10 “Stack” interchange west of 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for paving and signage work. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Plan on other ramp closures in the area. Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 at the Split (near airport) and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.

near Sky Harbor Airport west of 19th Avenue (Oct. 7) for paving and signage work. Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure. Note: The new westbound I-10 right local lanes between Baseline Rd and 40th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for a traffic switch. Westbound I-10 traffic will use the freeway’s left lanes. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.

(Superstition Freeway) (Oct. 7) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for work zone setup and pavement removal (new widening project). Detour : Drivers should consider alternate routes including westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. The westbound Loop 101 Beardsley frontage road starting at 51st Avenue will be open but limited to just one lane. Expect delays.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the northwest Valley (Oct. 7) for work zone setup and pavement removal (new widening project). Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dixileta Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 6); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for pavement improvements. R estrictions are scheduled to end by 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Detou r: Allow extra time and stay on the freeway rather than attempting to detour on nearby neighborhood streets that aren’t designed for freeway traffic.

(Oct. 5); (Oct. 6); (Oct. 7) for pavement improvements. R Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7) for a traffic shift. The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) closed. Detour : Consider using southbound 44th Street to enter Sky Harbor.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.