Residents are invited to enjoy Hellenic hospitality with Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items and activities for kids at the 63rd Annual Phoenix Greek Festival. Held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center, 1973 E. Maryland Ave., the event runs Oct. 11-13.

Throughout the event, attendees will experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Greece. Authentic Greek foods offered include gyros, kalamari, pastitsio (Greek lasagna), spanakopita (spinach pie), lamb, and melt-in-your-mouth loukoumades (Greek donuts). The festival offers Greek pastries made from scratch, including baklava, melomakarouna dipped in honey, and much more baked by Greek Yia-yias (grandmothers). Packaged handmade pastries are available to take home. The Village Market features feta cheese, phyllo dough, olives, fresh oregano and more items imported from Greece. Popular Greek liquors such as Ouzo and Metaxa brandy will be served alongside imported Greek beer and wine.

In addition, national award-winning Greek folk dancers will perform virtually every hour, dance lessons will be offered daily, and everyone can get up to join the line dancing as a live Greek band plays music. Throughout the day, international vendors will showcase jewelry, artwork, pottery, clothing accessories, gift items and more. Holy Trinity Cathedral tours are conducted throughout each day. The architecture conforms to ancient Byzantine standards while exhibiting unique, Southwest desert aesthetics and exquisite icons and stained glass. In addition, the Hellenic Museum of Phoenix will be open with vintage photographs of pioneer Greek families.

Proceeds from the event benefit Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral ministries, including youth programs that build camaraderie, character and commitment to community.

The Phoenix Greek Festival runs Friday, Oct. 11, 310 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for an entire day of food and fun. Children under 12 get in for free. Seniors 60 and older get in for free on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.phoenixgreekfestival.org.