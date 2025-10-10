“Braided Roots,” a groundbreaking new flamenco production directed by Julia Chacón, will make its premiere on Oct. 18. Featuring acclaimed artists from Spain, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, and Arizona, the show explores flamenco as a transnational art form, weaving together cultural lineages and contemporary voices in a powerful performance that exemplifies Arizona’s role in global artistic exchange.

The production showcases flamenco in full force. Sweeping ensemble works and vivid costumes draw on flamenco’s theatrical lineage, while solos embody the raw, intimate improvisation that sparks between singer, dancer and guitarist. Percussive footwork drives into the earth as the upper body reaches skyward, vocals span the emotional spectrum and masterful guitar creates an intricate and expressive soundscape.

The title speaks to the tangled beauty of tradition and transformation – Chacón’s path as an American artist, flamenco’s cross-cultural inheritance and the living dialogue between lands, bodies and histories.

Joining Chacón on stage are musical director and guitarist Misael Barraza Díaz (Mexico), Spanish singer Yiyi Orozco and dancers Jesús Muñoz and Fabián Sisneros (New Mexico). Each has collaborated with Chacón at various points throughout her international career, underscoring the production’s transnational theme.

“With ‘Braided Roots,’ I want audiences to experience flamenco as both deeply traditional and constantly evolving – a living art form braided from many histories and voices,” Chacón said. “It’s about honoring the past while opening space for new connections across borders and generations.”

Tickets for the Oct. 18 performance of “Braided Roots” at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts are available at www.scottsdalearts.org or by calling 480-499-8587.

