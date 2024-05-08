Valley Youth Theatre will host a four-week, and two one-week summer camp options for young performing artists.

During the four-week event, campers will experience what it takes to create a full musical production from audition to performance, alongside professional teaching artists who will provide foundational training in acting, singing and dance. Fun and interactive classes in these three disciplines will help build self-confidence and teach campers to work together as an ensemble to bring their musical performance to life. Family and friends will applaud their hard work on the final day of camp with a performance where all are welcome.

The one-week camps offer engaging workshops with professional teaching artists, specializing in acting, singing, and dance, and creating an imaginative and immersive experience. On the last day of camp, students will showcase the results of their efforts.

The first camp runs June 3-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. The one-week camps run June 24-28 and July 22-26. Each of summer camp offers before care from 8 to 9 a.m. as well as after care from 3 to 6 p.m. Pricing varies by camp.

Learn more at www.vyt.com/section/summer-camp.