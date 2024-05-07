Glendale Union High School District

It is graduation time for GUHSD

Graduation time has arrived in the Glendale Union High School District. All graduations will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena, located at 9400 W. Maryland Ave. in Glendale.

The Class of 2024 will be celebrated at graduation ceremonies held May 20 (Glendale High School, 10 a.m.; Cortez High School, 12:30 p.m.; Thunderbird High School, 3 p.m.; Moon Valley High School, 5:30 p.m.; and Sunnyslope High School, 8 p.m.) and May 21 (Greenway High School, 10 a.m.; Independence High School, 1 p.m.; Washington High School – 4 p.m.; and Apollo High School, 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit www.guhsdaz.org

Vocal ensemble travels to NYC

Sunnyslope High School’s Vocal Ensemble traveled to New York City to participate in Choirs of America’s Nationals for Top Choirs. They performed at the festival receiving “superior” ratings from all three adjudicators, and had a one-hour clinic with Dr. Andrew Clark from Harvard University. They also participated in exchanges with choirs from around the country and went to a Broadway workshop.

During the event, students performed in a mass choir with other choirs under the direction of Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and in their own spotlight on the Lincoln Center stage.

Thunderbird takes titles in drill competition

Thunderbird High School NJROTC competed in a field of 27 of the best JROTC schools from all four military branches in Arizona in the Desert Classic Drill Competition. When all the events were finished, Thunderbird placed third in the state in the Overall Sweepstakes category.

Additional titles earned were first place in Unarmed Exhibition, first place in Armed Exhibition, and first place in four-person Unarmed Exhibition.

Madison School District

Spanish immersion offered at summer camp

Madison School District will offer a Spanish Immersion Summer Camp during the month of June for children entering grades one through four. This summer camp provides an opportunity for children learning Spanish to continue developing their language skills over the summer in a fun and engaging way. As this is a language immersion program, participants must already have some experience learning Spanish. This camp is available to all, and children do not need to be enrolled in Madison School District.

The Spanish Immersion Summer Camp offers a variety of hands-on activities and games that allow children to experience the language, food, music, culture and traditions of Spanish-speaking countries. Children will also complete weekly challenges using their communication skills in Spanish.

The Spanish Immersion Summer Camp will be held at Madison Heights Elementary from June 3-20, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information and to register, visit www.madisonaz.org/spanish-summer-camp.

Nonprofit takes on school meal debt

Madison School District recently partnered with the nonprofit organization All for Lunch to accept donations towards eliminating student meal account debt, which is accrued if a student purchases a school meal but does not have sufficient funds on their account.

All for Lunch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations are tax-deductible. One hundred percent of donations go towards eliminating school lunch debt.

For more information and to make a donation to help support Madison students and families, visit www.allforlunch.org/madisonesd.

Osborn School District

Montessori program expands

Montecito Community School in the Osborn School District will start its fall school year, 2024-25 by opening four more Montessori classrooms in its already successful program, including two more primary (age 3, 4, 5,) dual language classrooms and two more elementary classrooms (grades one through four).

The Montecito Monarchs also have begun a partnership with the afterschool program Amazing Arts to provide afterschool care for enrolled children and families who are looking for an extended day. Amazing Arts focuses on the evolution of each child’s creativity through various forms of artistic expression, while fostering a collaborative learning environment. Specialty areas of learning include drawing, painting, sculpture, music and more.

While limited spots are still available, interested families are encouraged to visit the www.osbornnet.org to learn more about Montessori and schedule a tour regarding enrollment.

Phoenix Union High School District

App challenge takes students to Washington

Phoenix Coding Academy (PCA) students won the Congressional App Challenge for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District for the second consecutive year. The Congressional App Challenge is a prestigious national prize for students in computer science. More than 11,000 students across the nation participated this year.

The congressional district had 35 teams competing this year, and Phoenix Union High School District schools won first and second place. PCA students came in first and Metro Tech won second place.

The PCA team, which won for its Heart Berry app, included seniors Nicholas Cruz, David Rosas, Annabelle Vazquez and Sharla Satchell. Congressman Ruben Gallego invited the students and families to celebrate their accomplishments in late February.

The first-place winners were invited to present their winning apps at the Capitol during the House of Code event April 10-11 in Washington D.C. and their app is currently displayed on the Congressional App Challenge website. Learn more at www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/houseofcode.

Washington Elementary School District

Employees receive Lamp award

Once each year, the Washington Elementary School District (WESD) recognizes the unique and exemplary contributions of special members of the district by honoring them with the Lamp of Learning Award. This award serves as an opportunity to thank staff and community members for supporting the education of our students. It is also the highest recognition given in the district.

The district congratulated Kelly D’Andrea at Sunnyslope School, Johnna Faust at Desert View Elementary School, Caitlyn Leslie at Orangewood School, Leon Shinsky at Maryland School and Krystin Yee at Royal Palm Middle School. They were just five of 18 individuals who were recently honored at the annual WESD Lamp of Learning awards ceremony.

Finance presentation scheduled

WESD’s final Regional School Finance Presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Mountain Sky Junior High School, located at 16225 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix. The presentation is open to all and will cover topics related to K-12 funding in Arizona such as where the money for school budgets comes from, how budget limits are determined, how the WESD spends the money, and how factors in the state affected the district.

Those who are unable to attend the presentation in person can view the livestream at https://youtube.com/live/5zU8NusSAMw. For questions, send an email to daniel.obrien@wesdschools.org.

Get a Jumpstart on kindergarten

Soon-to-be WESD kindergarteners are invited to register for the district’s free, four-week, half-day kindergarten readiness program, Jumpstart, open now. Available at 27 locations in WESD, the program will be offered this summer from May 28 to June 20. During the program, children will make friends, learn kindergarten routines and practice kindergarten readiness skills. Free breakfast and lunch are also included.

To participate in the program, children must be registered for kindergarten in a WESD school for the 2024-25 school year. Kindergarten registration can be completed online at www.wesdschools.org/kindergarten or in-person at the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla Ave. To register for Jumpstart classes, visit: www.wesdschools.org/jumpstart.