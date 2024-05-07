This month, the community is invited to two free guest speaker events that will be held at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave.

On Saturday, May 11, veterans and the public, including high school students considering a Coast Guard career, are invited to an informal talk to be presented by Leon Artac, senior chief petty officer, U.S. Coast Guard, retired. Artac will talk about his Coast Guard experiences over a long career. The program runs from 9-10 a.m. RSVP by May 9 at 602-943-7834.

Dr. Jaslean Ahuja-Michals, audiologist, will present “Hearing Loss, Tinnitus and Associated Risk with Cognitive Decline and Dementia,” Friday, May 17, 1-2 p.m. RSVP for the presentation by May 15 at 602-943-7834.

For questions or more information about either presentation, send an email to Carol Culbertson at caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.