It has been a fantastic voyage, but Phoenix cocktail bar UnderTow announced in April the end of an eight-year saga as it prepares to launch a new journey. The voyage of the drinking establishment’s current menu will end in late May and an exploration through the 1560s Yucatan Peninsula will set sail.

Owners say that the new drink menu promises to be a sensory experience for guests and the journey will include an array of enhancements like new music, video scenes and vessels that align with the narrative.

“We’ve witnessed the remarkable journey of UnderTow over the past eight years, and now, we’re gearing up for an exhilarating new voyage,” said Jason Asher, partner and co-founder of Barter & Shake. “Guests can expect a truly immersive experience that will transport them to another time and place.”

Since its inception, the space has captivated locals and visitors alike with its nautical-themed experience and expertly crafted cocktails. Before the curtain rises on the new menu, guests are invited to embark on a journey through the past, savoring signature cocktails that have left a lasting impression. In anticipation of the revamp, the establishment is treating guests to a special “Greatest Hits” menu, featuring beloved classics from its repertoire prior to the new menu launch.

UnderTow is located inside Century Grand at 3626 E. Indian School Road, with a sister location in Gilbert. For more information and updates, visit www.drinkundertow.com.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from the print edition version to reflect a delay in the launch of UnderTow’s new menu.