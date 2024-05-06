In March, CVS Health announced more than $3 million in new grants to support organizations in Phoenix working to increase equitable access to health care, address social determinants of health and educate the community.

The screenings can help identify chronic conditions before they become life-threatening illnesses, offering biometric screenings (blood pressure/glucose/body mass index and total cholesterol), mild cognitive impairment and osteoporosis test for those age 55 and older, depression screening, professional consultations, personalized health plan, and a care directory and resource information. There is no cost and no health insurance is required.

The CVS Health Foundation also is investing $2.1 million over three years between Valleywise Health, Home Assist Health and Advance to support integrated diabetes management services, including home health and monitoring, medically tailored food boxes and educational resources.

Project Health screenings will be held Saturday, May 11, noon-4 p.m., at 3560 W. Peoria Ave. (602-938-3400); Thursday, May 23, 2-6 p.m. at 1610 E. Camelback Road (602-277-1727); and Saturday, May 25, noon-4 p.m., at 2406 E. Thomas Road (602-956-1800. To find other dates and additional information, visit https://projecthealthportal.com.