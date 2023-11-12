The Beatitudes Campus Life Center invites residents to experience the sights and sounds of the season at a Holiday Brunch event, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

The senior living community was established in 1965 to offer a unique combination of senior living, healthcare and a holistic approach to wellness in one location. Its mission: Inspiring purpose and vibrancy in life’s journey,” encouraging residents to “Live brightly, age boldly.”

The community, located at 1610 W. Glendale Ave., offers other events throughout the month. To RSVP for the Holiday Brunch (by Nov. 28) or other events, call 602-560-1040 or visit www.beatitudescampus.org/events.