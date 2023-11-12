As the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) continues to take in an unprecedented number of pets, fostering is a great way to help even more sick, injured and abused pets receive the care they need. Fostering not only helps pets currently in need but opens up critical kennel space for other pets who are in need. One of dozens of pets currently in search of a Foster Hero is senior pup, Cletus, pet number 753396.

One look at his adorable face and toofers and it is impossible not to fall in love. The nine-years-young pug came to the shelter as a stray thanks to a Good Samaritan who found him wandering the streets of Glendale earlier this month. Upon medical evaluation in AHS’ trauma hospital, Cletus was found to be in need of a dental procedure, surgery to fix a hernia and an upper respiratory infection. Lucky for this sweet boy, he came to the right place and will be ready for his forever home in no time.

It is easy to become an AHS Foster Hero. The shelter provides everything needed, from training to all the supplies, food, medical checkups and more. By bringing in a foster pet(s), you allow AHS to continue caring for even more of the community’s pets in need that have nowhere else to go. For more information, take the online orientation and apply at www.azhumane.org/foster.

Those who are looking to adopt can meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.