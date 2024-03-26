The Third Annual African American Reconstruction Empowering Generations 5K and Festival will be held Saturday, April 6, beginning at 8 a.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.

The event promotes physical activity and wellness within the community while symbolizing progress and endurance. Organizers say that it seeks to inspire and empower current and future generations by highlighting the stories of perseverance, leadership, and contributions of African Americans by bridging the gap between past struggles and present opportunities. The event also provides a platform for the community to come together, celebrate diversity, foster unity, and promote dialogue about the ongoing pursuit of equality and justice.

All proceeds from the event will be directed to creating youth educational programs across the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. To register or donate, visit www.aareconstruction.org.