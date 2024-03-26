Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) offers older adults the opportunity to engage their mind and body through an array of online and in-person classes.

The organization’s Senior Enrichment and Creative Aging programs range from art and culture to insightful lectures, immersive virtual tours, and invigorating fitness programs. Whether one is seeking to explore new interests or reignite past passions, JFCS says that there is something for everyone.

The goal of the enrichment programs is to create a dynamic, supportive and fun-filled environment that promotes learning, self-discovery and connection. Participants will have the opportunity to cultivate lasting relationships, maintain an active lifestyle, and gain new skills that will enrich everyday life as well as overall well-being.

A sampling of March offerings includes “Acrylics Painting,” “Line Dancing,” “Sit or Stand Ballet” and more. To find a class or program that is a good fit, visit www.jfcsaz.org/our-services and click on the “Older Adult Services” link. For additional information, call 480-670-8073