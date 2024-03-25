The third annual Easter Egg Hunt at Uptown Plaza will be held Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families can get in the Easter spirit with games, an egg decorating craft station and photos with the Easter Bunny himself. Participants can hunt 1,500 pre-filled Easter eggs and win fun prizes from participating businesses in the plaza. There will be three egg hunts broken into age groups: 0-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-plus year old.

Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue. Learn more at www.uptownplazaphx.com.