City of Phoenix senior centers offer programming each month for the Valley’s older residents. An annual membership fee of $20 provides access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers for those who live in Phoenix. Non-residents can access the centers for $40 per year.

At the Sunnyslope Senior Center, located at 802 E. Vogel, members will enjoy a Father’s Day party June 5 at 10:30 a.m., a trip to Phoenix Art Museum at 10:45 a.m. June 12, and a special Mandarin buffet at 11 a.m. June 26. These activities are in addition to the center’s robust calendar of regular events. Contact the center at 602-262-7572 for questions about programming or transportation options.

In addition, both the Sunnyslope location and the Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. (602-262-7807), offer the city of Phoenix Memory Café program. The program offers a welcoming place for persons living with early to moderate dementia, a safe place to socialize and participate in activities facilitated by professionals to stimulate and support brain health. Memory Cafés include care partners for a shared experience. Advance registration is required; there is no fee to attend. Call 602-534-5750 or email memory.cafe@phoenix.gov.

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older/senior-centers.