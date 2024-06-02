Summer is here and Back Alley CrossFit, located off of 12th Street and Northern in Phoenix, wants to help keep kids active, healthy and engaged. Which is why they have designed two dynamic and fun-filled programs specifically tailored for kids aged 5-15 years old.

The Back Alley Kids Summer Training Program aims to introduce children to the fundamentals of fitness in a safe and supportive environment. Led by experienced coaches, the program will incorporate a variety of activities, including Crossfit Basics, Team Building Exercises, Functional Fitness and Fun and Games.

Class options include Back Alley Kid’s Camp, June 3-7, and Teen Summer Training, Mondays and Wednesdays only, June 3-26 or July 8-31.

Back Alley CrossFit is located at 7816 N 12th Street. Email katy@backalleycrossfit.com for information about the summer programs or visit www.backalleycrossfit.com to learn more.