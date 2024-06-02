This summer, Harkins will continue its nearly 50-year tradition of bringing popular family fun films back to the big screen, while keeping kids entertained and cool during the hot summer months.

The Harkins Summer Movie Fun program begins Monday, June 3, and kids can enjoy a movie a week for eight weeks for just $8 with the Summer Movie Fun season pass. Individual tickets are available the day of the show for just $2 at the box office.

All shows begin at 9:45 a.m. with movies running each weekday through Friday, July 26. Moviegoers 13 years old and under can look forward to enjoying a variety of films all summer at Harkins, including Trolls Band Together, Sonic the Hedgehog, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Leo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paddington 2, Migration and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Season ticket holders will also receive a voucher for 50 percent off one Kids Combo that includes popcorn, fruit snacks and a drink, valid from June 3 to July 26. Parents can visit www.harkins.com/smf for more information about the program.