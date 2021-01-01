Opera costume shop holds virtual classes

If you like expressing yourself through clothes and jewelry, you might want to enroll in classes this month that the Arizona Opera’s Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Artisan Workshop team is offering.

The team will deliver the Tailoring Your Own Clothes class from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and the Intro to Jewelry class from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Both classes will be provided online. Arizona Opera’s costume shop manager Kathleen Trott and master stitcher Becky Giblin will show students the process of fitting, pinning and altering clothes during the two-hour class. Attendees also will be eligible for a 20-minute wardrobe consultation with Trott and Giblin at a later date.

Participants will learn the process of stringing and joining beads and gems together to form vintage-style jewelry in a three-hour Intro to Jewelry class, which Trott will teach. She also will introduce methods for antiquing jewelry.

Both classes are appropriate for anyone ages 13 and older. The Tailoring Your Own Clothes class costs $59 for the class and the kit of supplies to be shipped to you. If you pick up the supplies, then the cost for the class and kit is $50. The deadline to place an order of supplies to be shipped to you is Aug. 4 and the deadline to order them to collect them in person is Aug. 9.

The cost of the Intro to Jewelry class is $35, not including the price of supplies needed. You can purchase the class and the kit of supplies for $75 if you will pick the kit up in person or $84 for the class and to have the kit sent to you.

To learn more, visit https://azopera.org.