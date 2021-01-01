Program aims to make good behavior fun

When classes begin for the 2021-22 academic year, students at Midtown Primary School will be celebrating the successful implementation of an unusual program that aims to promote peace, happiness and health for people around the world.

Employees at the school have completed training in the PAX Good Behavior Game, a school-wide system that focuses on the intrinsic happiness that people can enjoy after doing a good job. Students enjoy playing games, singing songs and acting silly to mark their accomplishments.

The PAX game is an evidence-based practice recommended by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), the Washington Institute for Public Policy and the Institute of Medicine. Students at Midtown Primary and other schools can aim to “beat the timer” as they clean up areas, find ways to give their brains a break and do other fun activities. A certified Community PAX Trainer, Lindy Ross will be sharing tools with parents on using the PAX strategies this coming school year, which begins on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Parents will learn how to better communicate with their children to foster a better relationship with them.

To learn more about the PAX program, visit www.paxis.org.